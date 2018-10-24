Algerian MPs oust Parliament speaker, elect youthful replacement
The new speaker, Mouad Bouchareb, is aged 47, unusually young for a country where many senior officials are in their 70s and above.
ALGIERS - Algeria’s governing coalition elected a relatively youthful new parliamentary speaker on Wednesday to replace Said Bouhadja whom it accused of mismanagement.
The new speaker, Mouad Bouchareb, is aged 47, unusually young for a country where many senior officials are in their 70s and above.
His election may be a sign that the ruling National Liberation Front seeks to rejuvenate a political elite which is dominated by figures from the war of independence against France which ended in 1962.
Lawmakers of the FLN and its coalition partner, the Democratic National Rally, accused Bouhadja, who is around 80, of mismanagement in the job of speaker.
But opposition lawmakers boycotted the parliamentary session in solidarity with Bouhadja who described his ousting as illegal and was quoted by the private Echorouk TV channel as saying: “I will not resign.”
President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s office did not comment.
Bouteflika, 81, who has rarely been seen in public since he suffered a stroke in 2013, has not yet said whether he will seek a fifth term in next April’s election but his supporters have repeatedly urged him to stand.
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabwe lifts import ban after cash crunch prompts panic buying
-
Study: Women’s birth canals in Kenya, Korea, Kansas not the same
-
Nelson Chamisa calls on Zim govt to abolish bond notes
-
Ethiopia’s new PM Abiy Ahmed names new Cabinet
-
UN: S Sudan warring parties abducted hundreds of women & girls
-
Ethiopian migrants die trying to sail to SA - police
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.