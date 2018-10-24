7 officials under investigation for vehicle licensing fraud
Officials from the RTMC, police and Roads and Transport Department carried out a search and seize operation at the municipal licensing office in Westonaria.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Roads and Transport Department has expressed shock at vehicle fraud taking place at licensing departments in the province.
Officials from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), police and the Department of Roads and Transport carried out a search and seize operation at the municipal licensing office in Westonaria earlier on Wednesday.
It’s believed that vehicle details have been fraudulently changed at the office.
Seven employees are under investigation for being part of a syndicate involving the cloning of vehicle licences.
Officials have searched their computers and seized cellphones during an operation.
Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Ismail Vadi says he is concerned.
“As political office bearers, we take it for granted that officials will do their work honestly, with integrity and diligently. Of course, it comes as a big shock to us when we find that officials allegedly are doing things that are not lawful.”
The seven employees’ residences are also being searched.
WATCH: Search & seizure operation hits Westonaria Licensing Centre
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
