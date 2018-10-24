2 fires burning in different parts of WC

In Tulbagh in the Winelands District firefighters have been battling a blaze on a mountain since Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - At least two large fires are still burning in different parts of the Western Cape.

In Tulbagh in the Winelands District, firefighters have been battling a blaze on a mountain since Tuesday.

Colin Deiner, the head of Disaster Management in the Western Cape, says no properties are in immediate danger.

“The left flank of the fire has been contained, there was still a problem on the right flank. There are no threats to the houses, the Cape Winelands Fire and Rescue Services is dealing with the fire at the moment. So, I think we are quite happy with where we’re standing with that fire,” said Deiner.

Meanwhile, a fire in Vermaaklikheid along the Garden Route continues to rage for the fourth day.

It’s led to some residents in the small town needing to be moved to a safer location.

“Our structures tally is still seating at nine, we lost two in the last 24 hours and there are about 2,000 hectares that were burnt in this fire. So, right now we’re making good progress despite the heat, we’re running at about 38 degrees Celsius and the guys are doing well,” Overberg Fire and Disaster Management chief Reinhard Geldenhuys said.

According to the Incident Command Reinard Geldenhuys "The fire is 60% contained and burnt approximately 2000 hectares. pic.twitter.com/6UKD88UbiA — Working on Fire (@wo_fire) October 24, 2018

