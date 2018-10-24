2 fires burning in different parts of WC
In Tulbagh in the Winelands District firefighters have been battling a blaze on a mountain since Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - At least two large fires are still burning in different parts of the Western Cape.
In Tulbagh in the Winelands District, firefighters have been battling a blaze on a mountain since Tuesday.
Colin Deiner, the head of Disaster Management in the Western Cape, says no properties are in immediate danger.
“The left flank of the fire has been contained, there was still a problem on the right flank. There are no threats to the houses, the Cape Winelands Fire and Rescue Services is dealing with the fire at the moment. So, I think we are quite happy with where we’re standing with that fire,” said Deiner.
Meanwhile, a fire in Vermaaklikheid along the Garden Route continues to rage for the fourth day.
It’s led to some residents in the small town needing to be moved to a safer location.
“Our structures tally is still seating at nine, we lost two in the last 24 hours and there are about 2,000 hectares that were burnt in this fire. So, right now we’re making good progress despite the heat, we’re running at about 38 degrees Celsius and the guys are doing well,” Overberg Fire and Disaster Management chief Reinhard Geldenhuys said.
Western Cape Fire Update #VermaaklikheidFire Day 3— Working on Fire (@wo_fire) October 24, 2018
According to the Incident Command Reinard Geldenhuys "The fire is 60% contained and burnt approximately 2000 hectares. pic.twitter.com/6UKD88UbiA
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Tables turn on Shivambu as MPs chant 'pay back the money'
-
Shoprite to pay SA customers for reusing plastic bags
-
Msimanga files urgent application over GladAfrica report
-
SA govt warned over huge debt burden
-
Associating black people with VBS scandal is an insult, says Gungubele
-
Msimanga: E-tolls crippling economy & must be scrapped
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.