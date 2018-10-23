[WATCH LIVE] Mkhize briefs MPs on municipalities involved in VBS Bank matter

Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize is providing an update on municipalities that invested with VBS Mutual Bank.

CAPE TOWN - Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize is providing an update on municipalities that invested with VBS Mutual Bank, especially the impact it has had on service delivery.

The minister is briefing the portfolio committee on Cooperative Governance on the state of service delivery and finances in the affected municipalities.

WATCH: Mkhize briefs Parly on municipalities involved in VBS Bank matter