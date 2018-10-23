TUT receives preliminary report into 'rigged' SRC elections

A protest erupted at the institution's north Soshanguve campus in August during a dispute over the results, leaving one person dead.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) says that it has received a preliminary report into the allegedly rigged SRC election results.

A protest erupted at the institution's north Soshanguve campus in August during a dispute over the results, leaving one person dead.

Student Katlego Monareng was shot dead, allegedly by police who were trying to diffuse tensions.

Two of the officers were arrested on Monday and are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

TUT has welcomed the arrests of a captain and a constable, saying this will hopefully allow the law to take its course.

The institution says that, in the meantime, auditing firm Grant Thornton is still investigating allegations of the alleged SRC election rigging.

Spokesperson Willa de Ryter: "They've interviewed 160 TUT officials and representatives of all student structures at the Ga-Rankuwa and Soshanguve campuses, a site inspection has been conducted and a large volume of documentary evidence has been collected and reviewed."

De Ryter says that the investigation will be concluded by the end of next week.