Trump escalates attacks on migrants making way through Mexico

NEW YORK – President Donald Trump is escalating his attacks on a migrant Caravan making its way through Mexico to the US and hardening his line on immigration ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

Trump has made claims without evidence about the people in the Caravan, who set out from Honduras to seek asylum in the US, a move some political pundits see as a way for Trump to drive his loyalists to the polls.

A row is raging over the migrant caravan travelling towards the US that’s being fuelled by misinformation and false statements made online and by Trump himself.

The Caravan’s progress towards the southern border has become the subject of intense speculation, Trump says gang members and terrorists are on board, even though there is no proof of this.

He’s vowed to cut off aid for the countries that have allowed the Caravan’s passage, turning the spectre of it all into a central element of his campaign stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections.

Every time you see a Caravan, or people illegally coming, or attempting to come, into our Country illegally, think of and blame the Democrats for not giving us the votes to change our pathetic Immigration Laws! Remember the Midterms! So unfair to those who come in legally. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2018

Full efforts are being made to stop the onslaught of illegal aliens from crossing our Souther Border. People have to apply for asylum in Mexico first, and if they fail to do that, the U.S. will turn them away. The courts are asking the U.S. to do things that are not doable! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2018