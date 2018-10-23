'Train in deadly Morocco crash was going more than twice speed limit'

The crash, in which 125 other passengers were injured, occurred near the Moroccan capital Rabat.

RABAT - The driver of a train that crashed in Morocco on 16 October, killing at least seven, was travelling more than twice the speed limit on the section of track where it derailed, a regional prosecutor said.

The driver, who has been arrested, was travelling at 158 km per hour instead of the 60 km speed limit, the prosecutor at a court in Sale near Rabat said in a statement.