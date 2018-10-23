'Train in deadly Morocco crash was going more than twice speed limit'

Kremlin says US plan to quit flawed nuclear pact is dangerous
The crash, in which 125 other passengers were injured, occurred near the Moroccan capital Rabat.
RABAT - The driver of a train that crashed in Morocco on 16 October, killing at least seven, was travelling more than twice the speed limit on the section of track where it derailed, a regional prosecutor said.
The driver, who has been arrested, was travelling at 158 km per hour instead of the 60 km speed limit, the prosecutor at a court in Sale near Rabat said in a statement.
