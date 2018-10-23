Thembi Seete pens painful tribute on 12th anniversary of Lebo Mathosa's death

Lebo Mathosa died in a car accident on 23 October 2006 at the age of 29.

JOHANNESBURG - Singer, dancer, presenter and actress Thembi Seete has paid tribute to her late bandmate Lebo Mathosa in an emotional social media post.

Mathosa died in a car accident on 23 October 2006 at the age of 29.

She and Seete were two of the popular 90s kwaito group Boom Shaka, along with Junior Sokhela and Theo Nhlengethwa.

Mathosa carved a successful solo career after the band split, producing hits such as I Love Music and Awudede. She was often compared to the late Brenda Fassie.

Seete says it still feels like Mathosa's accident happened yesterday and that it is painful to know she is gone.

You will forever be in our hearts. We miss and love you #LeboMathosa 💕#RIP my love. pic.twitter.com/54qVL0zplB — Thembi Seete (@IamThembiSeete) October 23, 2018

Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa also paid tribute to her.