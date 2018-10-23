Tables turn on Shivambu as MPs chant 'pay back the money'
It was reminiscent of the EFF’s calls in 2014 on former President Jacob Zuma to pay back the money for his Nkandla home upgrades.
CAPE TOWN – The VBS Bank saga cloud still hangs over Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Deputy President Floyd Shivambu even as he took to the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon.
The African National Congress (ANC) Members of Parliament (MPs) called on Shivambu to “pay back the money” as he took to the podium during the debate on the Competition Amendment Bill.
Shivambu’s brother Brian is one of the 50 individuals named in the VBS bank report for having received R16 million.
In an ironic twist, the tables were turned on the EFF chief whip.
But Shivambu remained unfazed and continued his speech through heckling.
“I’ll be able to speak even if they do that. Sit down commissars, I’ll handle this, don’t worry.”
By late afternoon it still remained unclear who will represent the EFF during the National Assembly debate into the VBS bank matter.
