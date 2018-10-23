Slain journalist Khashoggi’s body parts found - report

Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate on 2 October to obtain documents for his forthcoming marriage.

JOHANNESBURG - Sky News is now reporting that body parts belonging to the slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi have been found.

Sources have confirmed to the news broadcaster that the writer had been “cut up” and his face “disfigured”.

The latest developments come just hours after Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Khashoggi’s body had not been found and demanded Saudi officials reveal its whereabouts.

“When the murder was so clear, why have so many inconsistent statements been made? Why is the body of someone, the killing of whom has been officially admitted, nowhere to be found? If the statements that the body was given to a local collaborator because it’s official statements; now I ask, who this local collaborator is?”

The Turkish president gave no specific details on how the 59-year-old was killed but said his death was planned days in advance by Saudi officials.

He said Turkish investigators had evidence the Saudi journalist was the victim of a premeditated “savage murder” by a 15-man hit squad.

“I’m making a call here today to the high-level executives, primarily King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. This incident took place in Istanbul, therefore the adjudication of these 15+ people should be carried out in Istanbul.”

The apparent discovery of Khashoggi’s body parts, and Erdogan’s version of events based on what he described as “new evidence and information”, both contradict Saudi Arabia’s explanation for his death.

