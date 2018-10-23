Sentence handed to Paarl teen killer welcomed
Lorenzo Van Rooyen from Wellington was handed a 15-year jail term in the Paarl Magistrate Court last week.
CAPE TOWN - Despite mitigating circumstances, prosecutors have welcomed the sentencing of a man who murdered a 16-year-old girl in Paarl.
Lorenzo van Rooyen from Wellington was handed a 15-year jail term in the Paarl Magistrate Court last week.
The 22-year-old security guard strangled Deoline Demas before setting her body alight in June.
Van Rooyen and Demas had gone to a tavern together and later agreed to have sex in a forest.
The 22-year-old says when they arrived, he did not have an erection, prompting the 16-year-old girl to laugh at him.
He then strangled her, covered the body with plastic and set it alight.
Demas was burnt beyond recognition and her identity was confirmed through DNA tests.
Van Rooyen handed himself over to police a week later and pleaded guilty to a charge of murder.
He took police to the crime scene.
During sentencing, the court took into consideration that Van Rooyen was a first time offender, has a three-year-old child and showed remorse.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
