Search for next NPA boss gets underway

The closing date for applications and nominations is 2 November.

FILE: National Prosecuting Authority offices in Pretoria. Picture: EWN
FILE: National Prosecuting Authority offices in Pretoria. Picture: EWN
40 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The advisory panel set up by the president to find the country's next National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head has started its work.

Housekeeping was the first item on its to-do list when it met on Monday. The panel has confirmed its mandate and time frames.

It has unanimously decided that interested persons and organisations will be invited to identify potential candidates. The post will be advertised in the media.

The closing date for applications and nominations is 2 November. The panel agreed to submit shortlisted names to the president by 7 December.

In August, the Constitutional Court confirmed that Advocate Shaun Abrahams' appointment as prosecutions boss was constitutionally invalid.

Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga found that the manner in which former prosecutions boss Mxolisi Nxasana vacated office was invalid and therefore it had a knock-on effect on Abrahams' appointment.

Madlanga found that former President Jacob Zuma was bent on removing Nxasana at all costs and effectively bought him out with a R17 million settlement.

The judge found that this compromised the independence of the office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions, which rendered his vacation of office invalid.

The Constitutional Court has ordered President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint a new National Director of Public Prosecutions within 90 days.

Judge Madlanga found that it would not be in the interests of the NPA that Nxasana be allowed to return to his position.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

