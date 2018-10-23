Sars paid law firm R120k to read a book, Nugent Commission hears

The details emerged during the testimony of group executive Luther Lebelo, who signed off on the expenditure, but he says he only recently became aware of the invoice.

PRETORIA - The Nugent commission of inquiry has heard how the South African Revenue Service (Sars) paid a law firm R120,000 to read a book to establish whether suspended Commissioner Tom Moyane was mentioned in it and whether its contents was defamatory.

Moyane has refused to respond to the numerous allegations leveled against him at the commission and has instead approached the Constitutional Court to challenge its lawfulness.

Lebelo says he was often forced to sign off on legal expenses but he often questioned the purpose and whether it should be assigned to his cost centre.

Evidence leader Advocate Carol Steinberg confirmed to Judge Robert Nugent that among those expenses was for a law firm to read a book which featured Tom Moyane.

"The cost for reading the book was approximately R120,000 before VAT."

Judge Nugent was astonished by this revelation and asked for more details from Lebelo.

"R120,000? How long is this book? Is it War and Peace? Do you know about this book?"

Lebelo then explains: "As I explained, I was seeing the invoice for the book for the first time."

Partner at the firm, attorney David Maphakela refused to testify on Monday and faces the prospect of criminal prosecution.