Saftu threatens to stand against Mboweni if he cuts civil service jobs
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni revealed at the weekend that government spends 80% of its budget on the salaries of public servants.
JOHANNESBURG - Trade union South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says it will stand against new Finance Minister Tito Mboweni if he sheds jobs in the civil service.
However, Saftu’s Zwelinzima Vavi says this is not true. Other unions have also criticised Mboweni for his comments, calling on him to focus instead on reducing the size of Cabinet.
The minister will table his maiden Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on Wednesday, just a couple of weeks after taking up the helm at National Treasury.
Vavi says Mboweni has declared war on workers.
“We can’t afford more children in classrooms. We can’t less police than what we need. We can’t have less prison wardens than we need. This is a declaration on the poor.”
WATCH: What to expect from Mboweni's maiden MTBPS
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
