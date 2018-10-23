WWE'S Roman Reigns makes shocking leukemia announcement, relinquishes title

Roman Reigns leaves the fight in the ring to start a new one.

Last night Roman Reigns, WWE's biggest active star announced that his real-life battle with leukemia will force him to step away from the ring effective immediately.

I was originally diagnosed with Cancer back in 2008 at the age of 22. Roman Reigns

Though he quickly went into remission, he has been fighting the disease since. Reigns apologised to the Providence, Rhode Island crowd for not being the workhorse and fighting champion he aimed to be. He also announced he will relinquish the title effective immediately.

Take a look at what some of this legend's fans had to say about his retirement.

I’m just learning now of @WWERomanReigns leukemia diagnosis. Stunned. I liked and respected him from the moment I met him. Sending my very best wishes and prayers for you, Joe. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 23, 2018

I haven’t been able to stop thinking @WWERomanReigns and how strong and brave he was tonight on #Raw. Roman put EVERYTHING into perspective tonight and what a hero he is. THANKYOU Roman for being a leader and a fighter. We’ll see you back soon my friend. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LK0sstAHBj — Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 23, 2018

.@WWERomanReigns YOU gave us the gift of your work ethic in NXT. You gave us the gift of your athleticism & determination in the ring. You gave us the gift of your knowledge in the locker room. But your comeback match will be the greatest gift of all. We are all looking fwd to it — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) October 23, 2018

Though we play on different teams, the game is the same. @WWERomanReigns plays at the highest level and I believe he will again soon. Nothing but positivity, respect and well wishes your way good brother. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) October 23, 2018

