WWE'S Roman Reigns makes shocking leukemia announcement, relinquishes title

Roman Reigns leaves the fight in the ring to start a new one.

WWE's Roman Reigns. Image: Youtube screenshot.
WWE's Roman Reigns. Image: Youtube screenshot.
4 hours ago

Last night Roman Reigns, WWE's biggest active star announced that his real-life battle with leukemia will force him to step away from the ring effective immediately.

I was originally diagnosed with Cancer back in 2008 at the age of 22.

Roman Reigns

Though he quickly went into remission, he has been fighting the disease since. Reigns apologised to the Providence, Rhode Island crowd for not being the workhorse and fighting champion he aimed to be. He also announced he will relinquish the title effective immediately.

Take a look at what some of this legend's fans had to say about his retirement.

This article first appeared on KFM : WWE'S Roman Reigns makes shocking leukemia announcement, relinquishes title

