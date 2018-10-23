Ramaphosa hopes for 'uncaptured' new NPA boss

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s advisory board plans to submit shortlisted names to the president by 7 December for him to make the appointment.

PRETORIA - As President Cyril Ramaphosa's advisory panel starts its work to find the new head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the president says he hopes whoever is chosen will not be captured.

The panel which met for the first time on Monday decided that interested persons and organisations will be invited to identify and interview potential candidates before the closing date for applications and nominations on 2 November.

The president appointed the group after the Constitutional Court confirmed in August that Advocate Shaun Abrahams' appointment as NPA head was constitutionally invalid and ordered the president to appoint a new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) within 90 days.

Ramaphosa says he has hopes for the person he will appoint as the NPA boss.

“And we’re hoping that the appointee will be a person who, one, will not be captured.”

He says the new NDPP must be independent.

“We want them to be slippery from the hands of capturers as possible because they have an important role to play.”

