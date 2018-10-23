Ramaphosa calls on SA’s ambassadors to sell country abroad

The South African president addressed the annual heads of mission conference in Pretoria on Tuesday.

PRETORIA – President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the country’s ambassadors to tell the world that South Africa is open for business.

Ramaphosa addressed the annual heads of mission conference in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The gathering brings together heads of the country’s diplomatic missions abroad to implement a strategy that’s in line with the country’s foreign policy vision.

The president says the message that South African is open for investment is important.

“In the end, you’re out there to campaign for investments in your own home country and I give you great applause because many of you, if all of you, in fact, are preoccupied with precisely that, winning every little dollar to bring it back to South Africa.”