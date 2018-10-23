Policemen arrested for TUT student Katlego Monareng murder granted bail
Katlego Monareng was killed in August at the Soshanguve North campus during protests over the alleged rigging of SRC elections.
SOSHANGUVE - Two police officers arrested for the murder of Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student Katlego Monareng have been released on R2,000 bail each.
The two officers were arrested on Monday in connection with the crime.
The next court appearance is on 25 January next year.
Earlier, students from organisations, including the South African Students Congress and the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania, were singing and dancing outside the court.
Students have been there since 8am on Tuesday morning, calling for the police service to be held accountable for the death of Monareng.
Police officers are also stationed outside the courtroom to maintain order.
TUT’s outgoing SRC President Katlego Makgobole says: “We were there when this thing happened, we saw police officials shooting down comrade Katlego and we’re not here to negotiate, we’re here to demand that the court rules they be sent to jail.”
Students say the arrests of the officers is long overdue and they want justice to take its course.
#TUT students sing outside Soshanguve Magistrates Court where two police officers arrested in connection with Katlego Monareng's death are appearing. 📹:@ietskaylo pic.twitter.com/NpTQMDCZc2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 23, 2018
