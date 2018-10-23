Police officer shot dead in Eastern Cape
It is understood that the 50-year-old captain was accosted by unknown men in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and was then shot multiple times to his head.
JOHANNESBURG - Another police officer has been gunned down, this time in New Brighton in the Eastern Cape.
It is understood that the 50-year-old captain was accosted by unknown men in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and was then shot multiple times to his head.
His service pistol was also taken.
National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has now instructed a 72-hour activation plan to find the murderers.
police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo says: “A plan which entails mobilisation of critical resources, like crime intelligence, the forensic experts, the Hawks and various tactical units to ensure that crucial evidence and intelligence is not lost.”
