Plea for donations to help CT shack fire victims

Officials have been busy with relief efforts in Khayelitsha and Philippi, the scenes of two where two devastating fires over the weekend.

The City of Cape Town distributes building materials to affected families on 22 October following a shack fire. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
The City of Cape Town distributes building materials to affected families on 22 October following a shack fire. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
44 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says that negligence is usually the cause of most shack fires.

Officials have been busy with relief efforts in Khayelitsha and Philippi, the scenes of two devastating fires over the weekend.

One person died and more than 1,000 people were displaced in the Khayelitsha blaze. A further 1,400 people were affected by a fire in Kosovo informal settlement in Philippi.

Councillor Thembakazi Bantshi says donations have been streaming but more is needed.

“If people want to make donations we’ll be very happy. There’s a call for clothes, food, or building material to help those who can’t afford it.”

The city's Mandy Thomas says that while the cause of the fire hasn't been determined yet, officials suspect it was due to negligence.

“If they use open flames, they need to be vigilant at all times. That is the only way to stop the spread of fires.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

