Plea for donations to help CT shack fire victims
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says that negligence is usually the cause of most shack fires.
Officials have been busy with relief efforts in Khayelitsha and Philippi, the scenes of two devastating fires over the weekend.
One person died and more than 1,000 people were displaced in the Khayelitsha blaze. A further 1,400 people were affected by a fire in Kosovo informal settlement in Philippi.
#KhayelitshaFire 29-yo Lebohang Mabi says her children’s birth certificates were destroyed in the fire. Mabi says they’ve been staying in a nearby community hall, but she wants her own space again. MM pic.twitter.com/SHZUgWWLwq— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 22, 2018
The City of CT is distributing building materials to affected families to rebuilding of structures. But some residents say it’s still not enough & they’ll have to buy additional materials. MM pic.twitter.com/NC16aof6yx— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 22, 2018
Gift of the Givers handing out water, while Shoprite providing soup & bread to residents. MM pic.twitter.com/TeowwNiO1j— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 22, 2018
Residents are making quick work of setting up the structures. MM pic.twitter.com/FV4a73lqVi— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 22, 2018
Councillor Thembakazi Bantshi says donations have been streaming but more is needed.
“If people want to make donations we’ll be very happy. There’s a call for clothes, food, or building material to help those who can’t afford it.”
The city's Mandy Thomas says that while the cause of the fire hasn't been determined yet, officials suspect it was due to negligence.
“If they use open flames, they need to be vigilant at all times. That is the only way to stop the spread of fires.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
