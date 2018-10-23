Peyper to ref third straight Currie Cup final

Saturday’s final in the Currie Cup Premier Division will be the third consecutive Currie Cup Final appearance for the 38-year-old Peyper.

CAPE TOWN – The experienced Jaco Peyper will referee his fourth Currie Cup Final in seven seasons when Western Province host the Sharks at Newlands in Cape Town

Saturday’s final in the Currie Cup Premier Division will be the third consecutive Currie Cup Final appearance for the 38-year-old Peyper.

Peyper also took charge of the finals last year in Durban where Province beat the Sharks and in 2016 in Bloemfontein.

He will be assisted by AJ Jacobs and Cwengile Jadezweni, while Shaun Veldsman will handle TMO duties.

Interestingly, Peyper’s first final was between the very pair of two coastal sides in 2012 in Durban.