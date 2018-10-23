Palestinian teen activist 'recovering well' after head surgery

Mohammed Tamimi was left with a large defect after the bullet entered his face below his nose, broke his jaw and entered his skull.

JOHANNESBURG – A South African doctor who was part of the medical team that performed surgery on a Palestinian teen activist says he expects him to make a full recovery.

Mohammed Tamimi underwent surgery at the Sandton Mediclinic on Monday after Israeli soldiers shot him in the face during a protest against America’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital last December.

Dr Jameel Desai says the teenager is responding well to treatment.

“We’re expecting that he’ll actually make a full recovery, we’re encouraged by what we’ve seen already. These Palestinian children are resilient, they’re positive and strong.”

Meanwhile, the Royal House of Mandela has commended the entire medical team.