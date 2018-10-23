Palestinian teen activist 'recovering well' after head surgery
Mohammed Tamimi was left with a large defect after the bullet entered his face below his nose, broke his jaw and entered his skull.
JOHANNESBURG – A South African doctor who was part of the medical team that performed surgery on a Palestinian teen activist says he expects him to make a full recovery.
Mohammed Tamimi underwent surgery at the Sandton Mediclinic on Monday after Israeli soldiers shot him in the face during a protest against America’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital last December.
Tamimi was left with a large defect after the bullet entered his face below his nose, broke his jaw and entered his skull.
Dr Jameel Desai says the teenager is responding well to treatment.
“We’re expecting that he’ll actually make a full recovery, we’re encouraged by what we’ve seen already. These Palestinian children are resilient, they’re positive and strong.”
Meanwhile, the Royal House of Mandela has commended the entire medical team.
Popular in World
-
Erdogan says Khashoggi murder was 'planned' days in advance
-
Indonesia disaster 'punishment for gay activities': Malaysia politician
-
US museum says five Dead Sea Scroll fragments fake
-
Philip Morris stop-smoking campaign attacked as PR stunt
-
Turkey's Erdogan to reveal 'naked truth' about Khashoggi murder
-
Khashoggi timeline: The diplomatic fallout
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.