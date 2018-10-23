Our work hasn’t added any value to Sars, Gartner admits
Consultancy firm Gartner’s managing vice president Michael Lithgow explored the question of whether the R200 million spent by Sars brought value for money.
PRETORIA - Consultancy firm Gartner’s managing vice president has conceded that their work done at South African Revenue Service (Sars) has not added any value, but he blames the revenue service, saying their proposed plan wasn’t implemented.
Michael Lithgow has testified at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on Tuesday.
The commission earlier heard how a deviation procedure was improperly used to award a R200 million contract to the international firm.
Lithgow explored the question of whether the R200 million spent by Sars brought value for money.
“Can I justify the money that was spent? Yes, I can justify that. Has it delivered value for money to Sars? No, because we’ve not seen any evidence or significant evidence of the work that we’ve done has now occurred.”
He says the reasons for this include turbulence within the organisation and leadership being committed to different outcomes.
He says as a professional, he found it distressing that their work was not implemented.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
