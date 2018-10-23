Omotoso trial delayed until Thursday

Pastor Timothy Omotoso, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho face a string of charges, including human trafficking, rape and racketeering.

CAPE TOWN - There has been a delay in the trial of Pastor Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused.

The defence wants the presiding judge to recuse himself.

Judge Mandela Makaula on Monday dismissed the move, saying that it had no merit.

Omotoso, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho face a string of charges, including human trafficking, rape and racketeering.

The matter's been postponed to Thursday.

On Monday, the defence brought the application calling for Judge Makaula to recuse himself.

But Makaula turned it down. His decision, however, could be appealed.

Omotoso and one of his co-accused have accused the judge of having been overtly sympathetic towards Cheryl Zondi, a State witness.

The duo believe that they won't get a fair trial. The defence argued that the judge showed bias towards Zondi.

Zondi claims to have been sexually abused by Omotoso over a period of more than two years while she was a member of his church.

