Officials recover Bryde's whale carcass in Simon's Town

The whale was found floating just off Glencairn.

Picture: Freeimages.com
43 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – City of Cape Town staff are currently recovering the carcass of an 8-meter Bryde's whale in Glencairn, Simon's Town.

The whale was found on Tuesday afternoon.

The city's law enforcement's Wayne Dyason says: “The cause of death is unknown but an autopsy will be done to determine it. Law enforcement is currently on scene securing the area.”

