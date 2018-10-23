Numsa distances members from allegations of violence

The Plastics Convertors Association of South Africa has accused Numsa members of burning down a factory in Ladybrand, Free State on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has distanced its members from allegations of violence and destruction of property.

The Plastics Convertors Association of South Africa, a representative of employers in the plastic sector, has accused Numsa members of burning down a factory in Ladybrand, Free State on Sunday.

They’ve also been accused of vandalising property in Johannesburg last week, allegedly in violation of an interdict obtained by the employers.

About 10,000 members of the union have entered their second week of an indefinite strike over wages and better working conditions.

“Some of our members were held for questioning, but they were released soon after because there was no evidence linking them to the alleged arson. Furthermore, we want to remind the plastic companies that we operate within a legal framework where everyone is innocent until proven guilty,” says Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.