Nelson Chamisa calls on Zim govt to abolish bond notes
The MDC Alliance leader, who still says he won July’s elections, says the shortage of cash comes from a confidence crisis.
HARARE - Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa has called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government to abolish bond notes.
They were brought in two years ago to ease cash shortages, but now they trade at a much lower rate than the US dollar on the black market.
Chamisa was photographed over the weekend sitting in a fuel queue in Harare with his driver and aides.
At a press conference on Tuesday morning, he said Zimbabwe’s bond notes should be scrapped.
Bond notes have been trading on the parallel market at rates of up to 6 per one-real US-dollar in the last two weeks, though rates on today are understood to be much lower.
That lack of confidence has sent Zimbabweans on panic-buying sprees and has seen goods like cooking oil hoovered up as soon as they’re delivered.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
