National debt, fuel relief package on list of expectations for MTBPS

Mboweni will table his MTBPS on Wednesday, just a couple of weeks after taking up the helm at national Treasury.

CAPE TOWN - Political parties have given a long list of what they expect from Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).

Mboweni has also taken to Twitter to ask South Africans what they want included in the policy statement.

WATCH: What to expect from Mboweni's maiden MTBPS

The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants the Finance Minister to present a credible plan to boost economic growth to at least 3%.

The party wants Mboweni to also explain his flirtation with radical economic transformation, as well as his views on state ownership.

DA Finance spokesperson David Maynier has listed what the party calls a "six-pack" of challenges that will have to be dealt with by Mboweni.

"We think the most important challenge is for the minister to hold the fiscal line by announcing a comprehensive review and presenting a credible plan to stabilise national debt."

The Inkatha Freedom Party says it expects a "relief package" for South Africa to lower petrol prices and also expects Mboweni to suspend fuel levies.

