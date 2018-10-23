'MyCiti striking workers fired pending disciplinary hearings'
Kidrogen says striking drivers had been issued notices of dismissal and those who have not reported for duty are fired unless they have valid reasons.
CAPE TOWN – A MyCiTi operator says its striking workers have been fired pending disciplinary processes because they continued with an illegal strike.
Kidrogen is one of the four vehicle operating companies (VOC) contracted by the City of Cape Town to provide MyCiTi bus services.
Workers including bus drivers and security guards have been demonstrating since last week, demanding to be employed by the municipality and calling for better working conditions and better pay.
Kidrogen CEO Andile Peter says the last time workers went on strike, the company lost R10 million.
He says because the company's 200 bus drivers have been on strike, they've had to make other plans like getting shareholders - who used to be drivers - on the road; some drivers have been at work.
Peter says 80% to 90% of the drivers who are on strike want to return to work as they don't have issues with the salary or working conditions.
"At Kidrogen we've dealt with those issues, we paid our workers more than other companies. We even give them funeral benefits, for their spouses, for their children as well. We cannot be in the same, as much as we are a VOC, our dynamics are not the same."
He says striking drivers had been issued notices of dismissal and those who have not reported for duty are fired, unless they have valid reasons for staying away, like intimidation.
Peter says each case will be dealt with individually and the company will be using video and photographic evidence in disciplinary proceedings.
Popular in Local
-
Our work hasn’t added any value to Sars, Gartner admits
-
Sars paid law firm R120k to read a book, Nugent Commission hears
-
Gartner struggles to explain its appointment as Sars IT consultant
-
SA to recover 'looted' cash after VBS bank collapse
-
Tables turn on Shivambu as MPs chant 'pay back the money'
-
Dros rape victim's family grateful for over R137k raised by donors
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.