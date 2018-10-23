MTN says still in talks with Nigeria over $8.1bn transfer row

Gartner struggles to explain its appointment as Sars IT consultant
Business
MTN said on Tuesday that it was continuing to hold talks with Nigerian officials to find a mutually acceptable solution to a dispute over the alleged transfer of $8.1 billion of funds.
JOHANNESBURG - Telecoms firm MTN said on Tuesday that it was continuing to hold talks with Nigerian officials to find a mutually acceptable solution to a dispute over the alleged transfer of $8.1 billion of funds.
“Shareholders are advised to continue to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s securities until a further announcement is made,” MTN said in a statement on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, where its shares are listed.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.