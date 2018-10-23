Motshekga warns matrics against cheating in surprise visit to Joburg school

Matric pupils are currently writing their final exams.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga paid a surprise to Reiger Park Secondary School on Tuesday morning as part of her tour of schools across the country.

Motshekga says her department chose to visit Reiger Park Secondary School because it’s one of the best-run institutions in Gauteng.

Minister addresses learners before first #NSC2018 exam https://t.co/yoahrZkNO2 — Cde Troy (@Troy_Martens) October 23, 2018

Over 700,000 matric pupils will sit for exams across the country this year.

The minister says she wanted to wish the class of 2018 well for their examinations.

Motshekga says she's confident the school will produce top results.

At the same time, Motshekga says she’s happy with the security measures taken by schools during matric exams.

The minister says security is one of her department’s top priorities during the final exams.

Motshekga says she’s satisfied with the measures taken by Reiger Park Secondary School to ensure things run smoothly.

#DBENews The Minister of Basic Education, Mrs Angie Motshekga is at Reiger Park Secondary School to monitor the start of the 2018 National Senior Certificate (NSC) Examinations. #NSC2018 @DBE_SA @EducationGP @ElijahMhlanga @Troy_Martens pic.twitter.com/0Da54ieNz7 — Balosang (@BalosangSanki) October 23, 2018

She’s warned pupils who are tempted to cheat not to jeopardise their futures.

The minister has also called on teachers and parents to give matric pupils the necessary support to ensure they do well in their exams.

