Motshekga warns matrics against cheating in surprise visit to Joburg school

Matric pupils are currently writing their final exams.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga interacts with Reiger Park Secondary School matric pupils on 23 October 2018. Picture: @DBE_SA/Twitter
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga paid a surprise to Reiger Park Secondary School on Tuesday morning as part of her tour of schools across the country.

Matric pupils are currently writing their final exams.

Motshekga says her department chose to visit Reiger Park Secondary School because it’s one of the best-run institutions in Gauteng.

Over 700,000 matric pupils will sit for exams across the country this year.

The minister says she wanted to wish the class of 2018 well for their examinations.

Motshekga says she's confident the school will produce top results.

At the same time, Motshekga says she’s happy with the security measures taken by schools during matric exams.

The minister says security is one of her department’s top priorities during the final exams.

Motshekga says she’s satisfied with the measures taken by Reiger Park Secondary School to ensure things run smoothly.

She’s warned pupils who are tempted to cheat not to jeopardise their futures.

The minister has also called on teachers and parents to give matric pupils the necessary support to ensure they do well in their exams.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

