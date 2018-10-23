Motshekga 'concerned' about sexual misconduct cases in schools

Minister Angie Motshekga says she has been assured by the South African Council of Educators that it's doing everything possible to prevent similar abuses of power.

JOHANNESBURG – Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekgsa says she's concerned about the high number of sexual misconduct cases involving teachers and pupils in schools.

However, Motshekga says she's confident the South African Council of Educators is dealing with these cases and is putting measures in place to prevent similar abuses in future.

Motshekga visited Reiger Park Secondary school on Tuesday where a principal was forced to resign earlier this year after it was discovered he's had sex with a number of pupils.

Motshekga says she has been assured by the council that it's doing everything possible to prevent similar abuses of power.

She says one reported case of sexual misconduct is one too many.

The minister has called on the council to tighten background checks before hiring teachers.