Mkhize: No bailouts for municipalities implicated in VBS scandal

Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize says once forensic investigations are completed municipalities must launch lawsuits to recoup their monies.

CAPE TOWN - Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize says there will be no bailouts for municipalities that illegally invested in VBS Mutual Bank.

He says once forensic investigations are completed municipalities must launch lawsuits to recoup their monies.

On Tuesday, Mkhize provided a bleak picture to Parliament’s cooperative governance portfolio committee on the state of finances of the municipalities.

It has been revealed some municipalities illegally invested millions of rands in conditional grants they received from Treasury. The funds were specifically intended for infrastructure projects.

Municipalities which owe millions to water boards and Eskom have had to put water infrastructure projects on hold, and don’t have money for day-to-day operations.

Among the worst affected councils is the West Rand District Municipality, Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality and the Fetakgomo-Greater Tubatse Local Municipality.

Mkhize says municipalities must chase after their money or find other ways to plug the hole left in state coffers.

“I believe we have to aggressively pursue lawsuits to get as much of this money recovered as possible.”

Mkhize says forensic investigations by provincial departments will put councils in a better position to act against responsible municipal officials.

Almost R2 billion has gone missing, with top Limpopo politicians, businessmen and the bank's executives listed in a South African Reserve Bank report as being responsible.

A total of R1.2 billion of that money was deposited by eight Limpopo municipalities without any success of retrieving the funds.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)