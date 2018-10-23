Popular Topics
Mbete, Modise ‘deeply concerned’ by reported threats against AG staff

Earlier this week, it emerged that staff members had to face a hostage situation‚ threats from municipal officials.

FILE: National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
FILE: National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament’s presiding officers say they’re deeply concerned about reported threats against the lives of audit managers of the Auditor General.

Earlier this week, it emerged that staff members have had to face a hostage situation‚ threats from municipal officials and have even been shot at.

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu raised the issue in a letter in October, detailing instances of intimidation at the municipalities of Emfuleni‚ Tshwane‚ Madibeng and Moretele.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete and chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Thandi Modise say such threats are completely unacceptable given that the office of the auditor-general is mandated to ensure good governance.

Timeline

