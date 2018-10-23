Manuela Pietropaolo’s family confident husband will be convicted of her murder

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 38°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
Go

Manuela Pietropaolo’s family confident husband will be convicted of her murder

Former top banker Enzo Pietro-Paolo is accused of shooting his wife, Manuela, at her Brackenhurst home last year.

FILE: Enzo Pietropaolo is accused of the murder of his wife Manuela in her Brackenhurst home. Picture: bankofathens.co.za
FILE: Enzo Pietropaolo is accused of the murder of his wife Manuela in her Brackenhurst home. Picture: bankofathens.co.za
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Manuela Pietropaolo says that they’re confident her husband will be convicted of her murder.

Former top banker Enzo Pietropaolo is accused of shooting his wife at her Brackenhurst home last year.

He appeared in the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday for the start of the murder trial.

However, it was postponed to Wednesday.

Family lawyer Ulrich Roux says: “On 24 (October) the State will start with calling witnesses in support of their case, to prove the allegations against Mr Pietropaolo. After the State has called all their witnesses, the defence will present their case.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA