Khayelitsha residents rebuild after deadly shack fire
'His age cannot be used as an excuse'
Manuela Pietropaolo's family confident husband will be convicted of her murder
CT Mayor Patricia de Lille in spotlight over tender irregularities
Hawks probe attempted murder case after member shot at
Turkey's Erdogan to reveal 'naked truth' about Khashoggi murder
Search for next NPA boss gets underway
Mourinho not keen on Real job, wants to stay on at Man Utd
Chelsea assistant coach charged with improper conduct after melee
Pirates target Katzande in plot to foil rival Chiefs
Nadal maintains lead as Russian breaks into ATP top 20
Return of a hungry Ronaldo worrying for Manchester United
Sri Lanka spin ace Herath to retire after first England Test
DJ super group Swedish House Mafia reunite
Eye disorder may have helped Da Vinci's art: journal
'I have chosen to forgive' - Tumi Morake on moving on
Beckham's Cotswolds home targeted by masked raiders
US lottery jackpots climb to $2.2 billion combined after no winners
Biopic tribute to slain war reporter as journalism comes 'under attack'
[LISTEN] Lillian Dube: Sucking titties can't cure cancer, but can help detect it
Actress Selma Blair reveals MS diagnosis
[WATCH] K.O: SA hip-hop about the people
Cele vows to find ANC councillor's killers in 3 days
[CARTOON] The Yin & Yang of Pik
Forensic report calls for disciplinary action against De Lille
IFP postpones elective conference amid faction allegations
#StateCaptureInquiry: Former FS MEC to detail Magashule, Gupta dealings
ANC calls for assistance in hunt for councillor's killers
[OPINION] Why journalists in South Africa should do some self-reflection
[ANALYSIS] To eliminate TB we need imagination and ambition
[OPINION] If not you, then who?
[OPINION] Cheryl Zondi: #MeToo, one year later, we're on to you
[ANALYSIS] Questions academics can ask to decolonise their classrooms
[OPINION] World Bank's optimism about global poverty misses the point
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela's legacy
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van Breda
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year on
Budget Speech 2018
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob Zuma
2017 ANC national conference
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
Sars paid law firm R120k to read a book, Nugent Commission hears
Wall Street greets bitcoin with interest and worry
#RandReport: Rand, stocks swept up in EM rally
'Feasibility study for Gautrain expansion submitted to Treasury'
'Saudi investments in SA should be scrutinised after Khashoggi's death'
[LISTEN] Feasibility of expanding Gautrain to Lanseria, Soweto completed
Manuela Pietropaolo’s family confident husband will be convicted of her murder
Former top banker Enzo Pietro-Paolo is accused of shooting his wife, Manuela, at her Brackenhurst home last year.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of Manuela Pietropaolo says that they’re confident her husband will be convicted of her murder.
Former top banker Enzo Pietropaolo is accused of shooting his wife at her Brackenhurst home last year.
He appeared in the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday for the start of the murder trial.
However, it was postponed to Wednesday.
Family lawyer Ulrich Roux says: “On 24 (October) the State will start with calling witnesses in support of their case, to prove the allegations against Mr Pietropaolo. After the State has called all their witnesses, the defence will present their case.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
