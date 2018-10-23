Manuela Pietropaolo’s family confident husband will be convicted of her murder

Former top banker Enzo Pietro-Paolo is accused of shooting his wife, Manuela, at her Brackenhurst home last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Manuela Pietropaolo says that they’re confident her husband will be convicted of her murder.

Former top banker Enzo Pietropaolo is accused of shooting his wife at her Brackenhurst home last year.

He appeared in the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday for the start of the murder trial.

However, it was postponed to Wednesday.

Family lawyer Ulrich Roux says: “On 24 (October) the State will start with calling witnesses in support of their case, to prove the allegations against Mr Pietropaolo. After the State has called all their witnesses, the defence will present their case.”

