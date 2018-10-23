Lukhanyo Am doubtful for England & France Tests
The Sharks centre fractured his arm in the historic victory against the All Blacks in Wellington in the Rugby Championship
JOHANNESBURG - Sharks centre Lukhanyo Am is a major doubt for the Springboks two opening Tests against England and France on the end of their tour in November.
Am fractured his arm in the historic victory against the All Blacks in Wellington in the Rugby Championship and could sit out the two Test matches.
As a result, 14 capped Lions centre Lionel Mapoe has been called to join the squad at their training base in Stellenbosch and could be selected in the final squad that will be announced after the conclusion of the Currie Cup final between the Sharks and Western Province at Newlands on 27 October.
