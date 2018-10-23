[LISTEN] Transnet board on why it fired CEO Siyabonga Gama

CapeTalk | Kieno Kammies interviewed Transnet board member Edward Kieswetter about the decision to fire their CEO Siyabonga Gama and what it means for the SOE.

CAPE TOWN - Transnet has finally decided to let go of its CEO Siyabonga Gama with immediate effect. Gama is implicated in corruption and maladministration, relating to a multi-billion rand locomotive deal which took place in 2012.

Transnet board member Edward Kieswetter says Gama was fired because the board lost confidence in his ability to lead the parastatal.

"As the board, we are accountable for ensuring the well-being of the company and take decisions that set the company on its course that is required and can be managed with trust and integrity."

