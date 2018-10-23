[LISTEN] Ramaphosa sets deadline for plan to fix public healthcare system

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 38°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
Go

[LISTEN] Ramaphosa sets deadline for plan to fix public healthcare system

| The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Nicholas Burger, a healthcare consultant at Frost & Sullivan.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa convened a presidential health summit on the weekend, where he set 10 December 2018 as the deadline for creating a “presidential health summit compact” to be signed by stakeholders.

Healthcare consultant at Frost & Sullivan Dr Nicholas Burger says it's encouraging that government has admitted to problems in the public healthcare system.

'We've been arguing back and forth for some time so it's actually comforting to hear them admit and discuss some of the issues."

Listen to the audio for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA