[LISTEN] Ramaphosa sets deadline for plan to fix public healthcare system

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa convened a presidential health summit on the weekend, where he set 10 December 2018 as the deadline for creating a “presidential health summit compact” to be signed by stakeholders.

Healthcare consultant at Frost & Sullivan Dr Nicholas Burger says it's encouraging that government has admitted to problems in the public healthcare system.

'We've been arguing back and forth for some time so it's actually comforting to hear them admit and discuss some of the issues."

