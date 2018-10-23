[LISTEN] Here's how you can help Khayelitsha fire victims

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the public can assist victims of the Khayelitsha shack fire by contributing to various donation drives.

Gift of the Givers has prepared a R2 million aid package for the people affected, while RESPOND is working with local churches to support the intervention by the City of Cape Town and other NGOs on site.

CEO of Warehouse Trust Craig Stewart says they have set up a fundraiser on Give and Gain platform to help those affected.

They are working together with churches in Town 2 in Khayelitsha, Kosovo in Philippi and Hangberg in Hout Bay.

Pick n Pay has also come on board to set up easy drop off points to receive any donations from the public.

Director of Transformation at Pick n Pay Suzanne Ackerman-Berman says as soon as the fires started, their team was on the ground trying to assist. She says some of the people affected are part of their staff so they got to know as soon as it happened.

"We are focusing on the children, our team has gone out to the schools to find out their sizes. We are going to take care of the school shoes, uniform, stationery and the things that kids need."

Ackerman-Berman has urged families with stationeries, old school bags, or anything these children can use to please drop them at a nearby Pick n Pay.

To make online donations, visit Give and Gain website or use the below banking details.

Bank details for EFT:

Acc name: The Warehouse Trust

Acc number: 071 883 053

Acc type: Current

Bank: Standard Bank

Branch Code: 025109

Reference: Fire (your email address)

