Lebelo: I only asked my attorney to retrieve files
South African Revenue Service executive Luther Lebelo says that he has asked an attorney who submitted an invoice for R750,000 to explain why he exceeded his mandate and did work he was not asked to do.
PRETORIA - South African Revenue Service (Sars) executive Luther Lebelo says that he has asked an attorney who submitted an invoice for R750,000 to explain why he exceeded his mandate and did work he was not asked to do.
Lebelo testified at the Nugent commission of inquiry on Monday, where he rejected earlier claims that he had asked attorney David Maphakela to prepare documents for his own submissions at the commission.
Maphakela was also summonsed to the hearings yesterday but he declined to submit to oral evidence, saying that his affidavits should suffice.
Judge Robert Nugent warned him that he now faces possible criminal prosecution.
Evidence leader Carol Steinberg read from Maphakela’s invoice, which set out how he had reconstructed the case against former Sars employees linked to the so-called rogue unit.
Lebelo says that all he was asked to do was to retrieve the files.
"The part that is the problem is he went and listened to audio, he went and did the following things [sic]. My understanding was that the hearing was about to be sitting, you've got a file with the evidence and you are ready to prosecute and that is the file that you wanted. You didn't want reconstruction of the files, that is not what I understood [sic]."
Consultancy firm Gartner is scheduled to testify today.
Popular in Local
-
Sars paid law firm R120k to read a book, Nugent Commission hears
-
Sars IT boss apologises for 'regrettable' Nugent Inquiry conduct
-
Mkhwebane: Probe into VBS Bank looting a priority
-
[CARTOON] The Yin & Yang of Pik
-
National debt, fuel relief package on list of expectations for MTBPS
-
2 wounded in M1 north shooting in JHB
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.