KZN police shoot duo who killed 2 security guards in Soweto

JOHANNESBURG – Police have shot dead two men who allegedly killed two security guards.

Officers opened fire on the pair after they resisted arrest early on Tuesday morning in Clermont, Pinetown.

The security guards were shot in their patrol vehicle in Soweto last week.

Police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo says, “Our Organised Unit from Gauteng were acting on information when they went to an informal settlement in Clermont, just outside Pinetown. When confronting the suspects, the suspects resisted, which resulted in both of them being shot and killed.”

