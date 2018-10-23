Popular Topics
Khayelitsha residents rebuild after deadly shack fire

And more than 1,000 people were displaced in a fire at a Philippi informal settlement.

Building material is distributed to Khayelitsha residents on 22 October 2018 following a shack fire in the area. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
Building material is distributed to Khayelitsha residents on 22 October 2018 following a shack fire in the area. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
49 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of Khayelitsha residents are still trying to rebuild their lives.

A fire killed one person and razed dozens of shacks over the weekend. It was one of three blazes in the city last week.

Two people died in a fire in Hangberg and more than 1,000 people were displaced in a fire at a Philippi informal settlement.

Rebuilding will continue in Khayelitsha and Philippi, as affected residents try to move on after losing most of their possessions in Saturday's fires.

Lebohang Mabi, who shared a two-bedroom structure with her children, her mother and her siblings says this isn't the first time a fire has destroyed their home.

Mabi says they went through the same thing about eight years ago.

She says the City of Cape Town should've provided them with temporary housing or at least given families more building materials to rebuild structures.

“They’re not coming and now they’re giving us materials. What are we going to use with such small materials? Now we must use [money] from our own pockets when the government is there.”

But the city says it cannot provide more than the allotted starter kit, which is enough to build a 3m by 3m structure, due to budget constraints and limited resources.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

