Khashoggi's possessions found during search of consulate vehicle - CNN Turk
A Reuters witness said a Saudi team was accompanying the Turkish investigators as they carried out the search in a car park where the vehicle was found in Istanbul’s Sultangazi district on Monday.
ISTANBUL - Crime scene investigators have found two suitcases and possessions believed to belong to slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a search of a Saudi consulate car in Istanbul, broadcaster CNN Turk reported on Tuesday.
On its website, CNN Turk said the investigators found a computer and documents in the car which were said to belong to Khashoggi.
Turkish officials suspect Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the consulate by Saudi agents on 2 October.
He did not appear to be carrying belongings when he entered the consulate on that day, according to video footage.
The search of the vehicle in the car park has been halted and will resume on Wednesday morning, the broadcaster said.
