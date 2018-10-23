Joburg police arrest 1 after discovering drug lab in Alberton

The police's narcotics team raided the house early on Tuesday morning and confiscated drugs and manufacturing equipment.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are combing the scene of a drug lab in Alberton, in southern Johannesburg.

The police's narcotics team raided the house early on Tuesday morning and confiscated drugs and manufacturing equipment.

One man has been arrested and will appear in court soon.

#DrugLab Gauteng police have arrested a man while uncovering a drug lab in Alberton. ML — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 23, 2018

The police's Mathapelo Peters says: “The Gauteng narcotics team uncovered a drug laboratory following a Crime Intelligence operation. Forensic experts, as well as the narcotics team, are still on scene processing the crime scene.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)