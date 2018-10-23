'His age cannot be used as an excuse'
An application by Ahmed Timol's murder accused Joao Rodrigues for a permanent stay of prosecution is expected to be heard at the High Court in Johannesburg in the next few weeks.
Judge Ramarumo Monama ruled on Monday that the application needs to be dealt with speedily before the main trial begins in January.
Lawyers for 80-year-old Rodrigues have indicated that they want the case to be thrown out because of his age.
The State has confirmed that it will be opposing the application.
Timol's nephew Imtiaz Cajee says that they're hoping this is the last hurdle before the trial begins.
"Rodrigues is using his age as an argument can simply not be acceptable. You know, when apartheid-era operatives murdered anti-apartheid activists at very, very young ages, they had no consideration for the age of our activists, so his age cannot be used as an excuse and we want his day in the court of law so that he can face charges of murder."
