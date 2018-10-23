Helicopter pilot killed while battling fire in Southern Cape

The blaze has been raging in the Vermaaklikheid area near Riversdale since Sunday.

CAPE TOWN – A helicopter pilot has died while helping to battle a runaway fire in the Southern Cape.

The helicopter he was flying crashed earlier on Tuesday morning.

The blaze has been raging in the Vermaaklikheid area near Riversdale since Sunday.

At least seven homes have been destroyed.

Western Cape Fire Update#VermaaklikheidFire



Here's a look at the latest Vermaaklikheid Fire.

Our thoughts and prayers goes out to the firefighters battling this blaze in the scorching heat.#SavingLives #ProtectingTheEnvironment #RestoringDignity #Fire #Wildfire pic.twitter.com/8AvDnRQW8u — Working on Fire (@wo_fire) October 22, 2018

Western Cape Local Government MEC spokersperson, James-Brent Styan, says: “The City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services have been put on standby to provide additional backup if required.

“The minister expressed his condolences on behalf of the provincial government, the family and friends, they’re in our prayers and thoughts at this time.”