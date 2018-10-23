Helicopter pilot killed while battling fire in Southern Cape

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 38°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 38°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
Go

Helicopter pilot killed while battling fire in Southern Cape

The blaze has been raging in the Vermaaklikheid area near Riversdale since Sunday.

A Working on Fire helicopter in the process of extinguishing a fire in the Vermaaklikheid area in the Southern Cape on 22 October 2018. Picture: @wo_fire/Twitter
A Working on Fire helicopter in the process of extinguishing a fire in the Vermaaklikheid area in the Southern Cape on 22 October 2018. Picture: @wo_fire/Twitter
51 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – A helicopter pilot has died while helping to battle a runaway fire in the Southern Cape.

The helicopter he was flying crashed earlier on Tuesday morning.

The blaze has been raging in the Vermaaklikheid area near Riversdale since Sunday.

At least seven homes have been destroyed.

Western Cape Local Government MEC spokersperson, James-Brent Styan, says: “The City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services have been put on standby to provide additional backup if required.

“The minister expressed his condolences on behalf of the provincial government, the family and friends, they’re in our prayers and thoughts at this time.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA