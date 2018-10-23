Hawks warn car dealerships of fraudsters using govt logos
The fraudsters allegedly used government departments and state departments logos while ordering high-performance cars or specialised contractor vehicles in large quantities.
JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks have sent a warning to all car and truck dealerships in the country to be extra vigilant while tendering for contracts purported to be from government departments.
There have been a spate of fraudulent tenders targeting several vehicle dealerships in Cape Town, Pretoria, Bloemfontein, Kimberley and Pietermaritzburg.
The fraudsters allegedly used the logos of government departments and state departments while ordering high-performance cars or specialised contractor vehicles in large quantities.
Hawks spokesman Philani Nkwalase says investigations have led to a few arrests and some recoveries.
“But there were some of the cars that were outstanding. We thought it necessary to send a quick alert to ensure that car dealerships are extra vigilant and perhaps maybe if it means going to the department to ensure that you’re meeting that person in the building.”
Popular in Local
-
Our work hasn’t added any value to Sars, Gartner admits
-
Sars paid law firm R120k to read a book, Nugent Commission hears
-
Gartner struggles to explain its appointment as Sars IT consultant
-
SA to recover 'looted' cash after VBS bank collapse
-
Tables turn on Shivambu as MPs chant 'pay back the money'
-
Dros rape victim's family grateful for over R137k raised by donors
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.