Hawks warn car dealerships of fraudsters using govt logos

The fraudsters allegedly used government departments and state departments logos while ordering high-performance cars or specialised contractor vehicles in large quantities.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks have sent a warning to all car and truck dealerships in the country to be extra vigilant while tendering for contracts purported to be from government departments.

There have been a spate of fraudulent tenders targeting several vehicle dealerships in Cape Town, Pretoria, Bloemfontein, Kimberley and Pietermaritzburg.

The fraudsters allegedly used the logos of government departments and state departments while ordering high-performance cars or specialised contractor vehicles in large quantities.

Hawks spokesman Philani Nkwalase says investigations have led to a few arrests and some recoveries.

“But there were some of the cars that were outstanding. We thought it necessary to send a quick alert to ensure that car dealerships are extra vigilant and perhaps maybe if it means going to the department to ensure that you’re meeting that person in the building.”

