Hawks probe attempted murder case after member shot at

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks say that a case of attempted murder is being investigated after one of the unit's members was shot at along the M1.

The man was shot along the highway on Monday.

There are no details yet on the motive for the attack.

Hawks Gauteng spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mulamu: "The man who was shot and injured on the M1 is a member of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in Gauteng. We cannot confirm the relationship with the other lady that he was shot with."