Gartner struggles to explain its appointment as Sars IT consultant

Sars appointed Gartner in 2014 by following a procurement deviation process on the basis that Gartner was a sole supplier of the particular consultancy service.

A screengrab of Gartner consultant Neville Willemse appears before the Nugent Commission on 23 October 2018.
A screengrab of Gartner consultant Neville Willemse appears before the Nugent Commission on 23 October 2018.
one hour ago

PRETORIA – A Gartner consultant has struggled to explain how the company was appointed to assess the South African Revenue Service's (Sars) IT strategy, which led to a R150 million contract.

Neville Willemse has testified at the Nugent commission of inquiry.

Sars appointed Gartner in 2014 by following a procurement deviation process on the basis that Gartner was a sole supplier of the particular consultancy service.

It was put to Willemse that the deviation process was improper.

Judge Robert Nugent wanted to know whether Gartner assessed the lawfulness of their conduct.

"Did they advise you that you followed the correct process?"

Willemse answered: "There was no specific communication around that."

WATCH: Nugent Commission of inquiry into Sars continues

