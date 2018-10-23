Frank Underwood is dead but looms large in final ‘House of Cards’ season
Writers of the acclaimed drama had to rework the story after Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct a year ago and dropped from the show.
LOS ANGELES - In the final season of Netflix Inc’s House of Cards, Frank Underwood is physically gone, having died unexpectedly in his sleep. But the ghost of the win-at-all-costs politician played by Kevin Spacey haunts his wife and her young presidency.
Writers of the acclaimed drama had to rework the story after Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct a year ago and dropped from the show that made Netflix a player in premium television. The ending of the Underwoods’ story, which the producers called a “season of reckoning,” will be available on Netflix on 2 November.
WATCH: After Kevin Spacey, 'House of Cards' premieres for the final time
At last season’s conclusion, Frank’s statuesque wife Claire, played by Robin Wright, looked into the camera and declared “my turn” as the power shifted, and she became the first female US president.
After Spacey’s departure, executive producers and writers Frank Pugliese and Melissa James Gibson said everyone involved in the show felt they wanted to go ahead with a sixth and final season.
“What would it been like to actually rob her turn?” Pugliese said in an interview. “It seemed like an impossible, unacceptable way to end it that way.”
The eight new episodes do not dance around Frank’s absence. The first episode reveals early on that he died in bed but makes the cause of his death the subject of an ongoing mystery.
“It would have felt really dishonest to try and erase him essentially as a character,” Gibson said. “I think that wouldn’t have honoured the seeds of the show.”
Spacey was nominated for five Emmys for his House of Cards role. But last November, Netflix quickly cut ties with the actor after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced. He has been accused by more than 20 men and has said nothing publicly about the allegations since an apology to the first accuser in October 2017.
Throughout the final House of Cards season, Claire is forced to constantly grapple with her late husband’s deals and the compromises she made with him.
“She is trying to carve out her own path and in doing so she has the opportunity and obligation to really face herself in a profound way,” Gibson said.
Claire also has to figure out who she can trust as the White House is destabilised with Frank out of the picture, a scenario that provided the writers with rich storylines, they said.
“The circumstances became opportunities that I hope this season fulfils,” Pugliese said.
More in Lifestyle
-
Rami Malek hails Freddie Mercury as a ‘revolutionary’
-
90% of table salt is contaminated with microplastics, according to a new report
-
Thembi Seete pens painful tribute on 12th anniversary of Lebo Mathosa's death
-
Amy Schumer is pregnant
-
Plastics have entered human food chain, study shows
-
The global burden of TB
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.